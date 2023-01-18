Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that bars and clubs across the state will have to shut before midnight.

He made the remark while addressing the media on the last day of the two-day Chintan Shivir on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister expressed concern that clubs and bars have opened in every street these days.

“Next we will think about how to regulate them, but now stop from 11.30 p.m. to 12 noon. They should close their shops before 12 o’clock in the night so that people can stay at home comfortably,” he said.

Regarding the last budget of this term, Gehlot said: “The session is starting on January 23. The budget of the Rajasthan government will be presented on February 8. This time the focus will be on the youth.”

He also said that officers and employees who are stalling public development work will be dismissed.

“Strict action will be taken against the officers who deliberately obstruct public schemes. The administration had a target of giving 10 lakh land pattas however we saw a few officers of the municipalities were not cooperating in many places. We have decided that if someone is doing this intentionally, then such people should be dismissed from government service,” he added.

Gehlot further demanded the Central Government to implement the Right to Social Security.

His cabinet had passed a resolution in this regard and this proposal will be sent to the central government.

Gehlot said that the implementation of the Social Security Act is the need of the hour. “Just as money is given every week to the elderly and needy in developed countries, in the same way now the Central Government should implement the Social Security Act in the entire country.”

During the Chintan Shivir, many ministers raised the issue of farmers not getting electricity on time and said that it would cause loss in the election year.

Gehlot has asked to take all possible steps to ensure that the farmers get sufficient electricity.

Instructions have been given to replace the burnt transformer immediately.

