Barty’s campaign to inspire Aussie girls to choose sports

Sydney, Oct 30 (IANS) World No. 1 women’s tennis star Ash Barty will feature in a new marketing campaign aimed at inspiring young Aussie girls to stay in sport.

Launched on Wednesday in response to a 2018 survey by AusPlay that found one in three girls stopped playing sports by the age of 18, the 2019 French Open winner explained that she wants Aussie teenage girls to “choose their own path and not listen to societal pressures,” reports Xinhua news agency.

“I was told a few times along the way that I was too short to make it,” the 23-year-old champion said.

“I have always loved playing sport and remember picking up a racquet for the first time when I was five.”

“I love all sports, and have made so many friends and met so many wonderful people through my tennis journey.”

Part of a 12 million Australian ($8.2 million) dollar initiative by the federal government, the tag-line for the Television and social media campaign is — “I play for me, you play for you”.

“You don’t have to be a professional athlete to experience the gifts sport delivers. The most important thing is having a go and having fun,” Barty said.

“Aside from the obvious health benefits, sport is a fantastic way to develop confidence and feel good by doing something physical.”

Recently named Australia’s Sports Woman of the Year, Barty will soon lead Australia against France in the upcoming Fed Cup Final in Perth on November 9-10, before she begins preparation for the Australian Open Grand Slam in January.

–IANS

aak/dpb