SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Barty’s retirement may have inadvertently cost Tennis Australia millions: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Former world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty’s decision last month to retire from professional tennis at the peak of her career has reportedly cost Tennis Australia (TA) millions of dollars in telecast money, which it was planning to earn riding on the popularity of the three-time Grand Slam winner.

Barty had the tennis world and her legion of fans in a state of shock last month after the Australian announced her retirement one month shy of her 26th birthday.

Barty won the French Open in 2019, the Wimbledon in 2021 and Australian Open earlier this year, and her reign of 114 consecutive weeks at No.1 is the fourth-longest streak in the history of the WTA Tour, behind Germany’s Steffi Graf (186 weeks), American stalwart Serena Williams (186) and Czechoslovakian-American great Martina Navratilova (156). Barty’s 121 total weeks as the top ranked player are No.7 in the all-time list.

A report in foxsports.com.au on Saturday claimed that that TA was planning to cash in on Barty’s popularity, “potentially looking at an unprecedented TV rights deal worth up to AUD500 million over five years for the Aussie summer of tennis”.

The report said that Channel 9’s ratings had soared on the back of Barty winning the 2022 Australian Open title and Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal clinching his 21st major to break the tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Barty’s Australian Open final against Danielle Collins of the US was reportedly the most watched women’s final since the current TV ratings system began, according to the report.

TA were reportedly looking at a financial bonanza, what with Channel 7 too “interested” in winning back the rights from Channel 9.

The report said that currently the Australian Open rights are worth AUD60m annually (AUD300m across five years), but ‘The Australian’ had reported in February that figure would go upward when the next deal commences from 2025 because of the high ratings in 2022 and Barty’s exploits on the tennis courts.

But this may not be the case now with Barty calling it a day, the report stated.

20220416-152003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prominent throwing coach tests positive in Patiala

    Hectic schedule, time away from home taking a toll on Kiwis:...

    2nd Test: India declare at 298/8, set England a target of...

    IPL 2022: There is a question mark on CSK’s choice of...