Actor Barun Sobti who is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film ‘200 – Halla Ho’ shares why he wanted to be part of the film.
Barun said, “I yearn for parts with a purpose, which serve a larger purpose and not just serve entertainment needs. So, when Sarthak, the director of ‘200 Halla Ho’ approached me to play a lawyer who takes up pro bono cases and supports Dalit women in their fight against injustice, it appealed to me instantly. I am overwhelmed with the response we are receiving for the trailer. Hopefully, this movie will spark a conversation in the right direction.”
Inspired by true events and set in the context of atrocities against Dalit women, ‘200 Halla Ho’ captures an incident where 200 women took law and justice into their own hands and lynched a gangster, robber, serial killer, serial rapist, in open court.
The film is directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, also featuring – Amol Palekar, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta and Upendra Limaye.
‘200 – Halla Ho’ releases on ZEE5 on August 20.
–IANS
