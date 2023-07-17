INDIA

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for ‘Kohrra’ was discovering the land through new lens

NewsWire
0
0

  Actor Barun Sobti has spoken about shooting for the series ‘Kohrra’ in Punjab and said that it was like discovering the land through new lens. 

Barun said: “It’s a coincidence that I am playing a cop in Kohrra who is engulfed in solving a murder mystery because I thoroughly enjoy mysteries. After shooting, I, somehow, found that there was a mystery room near the location and I urged Sudip Sharma and Gunjit Chopra to come experience the thrill.”

“Shooting in Punjab for Kohrra for me was discovering the land from a new lens. We traveled inroads and shot at various locations to sustain the authenticity and rawness that resonates with the storyline of the series.”

The Netflix series Kohrra, set in the heartland of Punjab, takes the audiences on a thrilling journey through the intertwined lives of dysfunctional families and the depths of a crime investigation. The cast including Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Varun Badola, Rachel Shelley, and Manish Chaudhary spent substantial time exploring Punjab during the shoot.

Harleen Sethi recalls finding herself in the middle of a rose garden on the first day of shoot, talking more about it, she said: “Even though I am a Punjabi, I haven’t spent much time in Punjab. Hence, shooting in Punjab, being close to my roots was a special experience and it will always remain close to my heart. Punjab is a vibrant state, the vast lush fields and farmlands instantly transports you in the midst of nature.

She added: “I was in the middle of this garden where roses were in full bloom, the sun was setting with sky fully orange with hints of blue, it was such a pleasant set up, I ended up spending hours after the shoot on the first day.

“There was also a Gurdwara near the house where we were shooting, it was so peaceful as I could hear the prayers and even find time after the shoot to pay my visits.”

2023071740444

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

    Taliban consulted ex-Pak COAS before asking India to send diplomats back...

    Opposition’s Bengaluru meeting likely to be shifted to a new date

    Peru Para-Badminton Int’l: Mandeep shocks world champion Oksana; young Nehal wins...