INDIA

Basking in Bhai’s glory: Lucknow’s Salman Khan doppelganger

NewsWire
0
0

Till he was arrested for creating a nuisance in a public place in May this year, Azam Ansari’s ‘popularity’ was restricted to parts of the old city where he is known as ‘Bhai’.

A Salman Khan doppelganger, Azam has turned his similarity — if it may be called so — into a full-time business.

He has practiced Salman’s mannerisms, his walk and style of talking to perfection. He dresses up exactly like the actor does in his latest release.

When ‘Tere Naam’ released, Azam Ansari sported a hairstyle with a centre parting and went around smoking like a chimney – exactly like Radhe Mohan did in the film.

He donned the avatar of a Sikh when ‘Antim’ came on the big screen.

Ansari, in his videos, is seem making poses similar to Salman Khan.

When he goes around making Instagram reels, dressed up as Salman Khan, he creates a commotion since many believe that the star has actually arrived for shooting.

It was one such shoot in Lucknow that led to a massive traffic jam and Ansari was arrested.

Azam Ansari often makes videos against the backdrop of the historic roads and monuments in Lucknow. He is quite popular on social media and has 1.67 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

“Fifteen years ago, I weighed 128 kgs but I was an ardent fan of Bhai (Salman). Then I decided to become fit like him and started exercising. Today, I can say I am fit and I exercise regularly to maintain myself,” he says.

He adds that his wish is to meet Salman Khan though he has not succeeded so far. “I want to meet him and make a video with him,” he says.

Azam Ansari is in the real estate business but his passion remains being a ‘Bhai lookalike’.

“It gives me a kick,” he says in Salman style.

Ansari’s Facebook page is “Azam Ansari – Salman Khan fan -Purana Lucknow” and has his photos and videos in various avatars of his favourite star.

He has also given his mobile number for those keen to invite him for birthday parties, weddings, events, social and political functions for “full enjoy” – and a fee, of course.

20221030-090202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elite Pro Basketball League: Delhi Storm to represent India at Half...

    Gujarat logs highest daily count of 2,190 Covid cases

    Wilful defaulters decreased 56% in last 8 years: BJP

    India set to become 3rd largest economy by 2029