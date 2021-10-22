Toronto Public Health (TPH) is alerting the public that a bat found in High Park on Monday, July 19 has tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who was in High Park on or around July 19 and touched or handled a bat is urged to see a healthcare provider immediately or contact TPH at 416-338-7600 to have their exposure risk to rabies assessed.

TPH received the positive test results on Wednesday, October 20. Given the bat was found in a public place, and as the incubation period for rabies can be up to one year, TPH is alerting the public as a precaution.

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of warm-blooded animals, including humans. If it is left untreated before symptoms appear, rabies will lead to death. The rabies virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually entering through a bite or more rarely a scratch.

Transmission of rabies by bats to humans is rare and there is an overall low risk of rabies in bats in Ontario. It is estimated that only two per cent to three per cent of Ontario’s bat population are infected.

Transmission and serious illness to humans can be prevented after exposure by immunization with the rabies vaccine, said TPH. The vaccine is extremely effective, but must be administered before symptoms appear.

Public health officials issued a warning saying that physical contact with all bats should be avoided.