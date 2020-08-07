‘Batch of 2020’ India’s only docu-film entry to IIFFT

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANSlife) Indias most celebrated educational docu-film ‘Batch of 2020 will share screen space with four other Indian regional feature films as a prestigious entry to the International Indian Film Festival in Toronto (IIFFT).

Set to be screened on the evening of August 10 – the graduation documentary is written, narrated by debut director Anto Philip and produced under the ‘Under 25 Studios’ banner.

Released a few weeks ago, this hour-long educational documentary was the the first to be completely written, shot and produced during the lockdown; it gathered over 100K views in less than 48 hours. It has been heralded as the ‘true north’ for India’s graduating 2020 batch by offering a repository of information, inspiration, and insights by chosen motivators and disruptors who are educators, employers, entertainers, CEOs and leaders from varied backgrounds and graduation batches.

Via ‘Batch of 2020’ Philip successfully brought together stalwarts such as Armaan Malik, Akash Iyer, Anand Gandhi, Anupama Chopra, Bryden-Parth, Debosmita Majumder, Deepika Padukone, Dhruv Chitgopekar, Faye D’Souza, Hrithik Roshan, Jordindian, Raghava KK, Reba John, Rega Jha, Roshan Abbas and Tanmay Bhat, to address key topics that India’s batch of 2020 will find value in. These included chats around “Everything you need to know about graduating in 2020”, “Lessons from other batches”, “First-Year after graduation”, “Dropping Out”, “Qualities a graduating student must have in 2020” and others.

“For many students across the Indian subcontinent, their graduation was unceremoniously stolen by COVID-19, leaving many confused and disillusioned by what their future could possibly hold for them now,” says Philip, Co-founder of Under 25.

“Our film is a brave message of unconformity for all the students, educators, parents or anyone across the world who has, through out the years, succumbed to the pressure and anxiety of being defined by just certificates and degrees. We are grateful to IIFFT who will help spread our message to a global audience and inspire millions to break free from these traditional shackles and cultivate a new mindset for the new dawn that is upon us.”

Philip has also become the youngest director to be selected for a feature film screening at the renowned festival in 2020.

