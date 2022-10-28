INDIALIFESTYLE

Bathinda civic body constructs roads using plastic waste

To scientifically utilise the plastic material which otherwise is not recycled, Punjab’s Bathinda Municipal Corporation has started constructing roads from it.

Punjab Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said the introduction of the use of plastic in road construction, an effective solution to the waste has been found with reduced cost.

In Jujhar Singh Nagar, the road from Bajwa House to the Main Street and street number 3-A and 3-B roads have been constructed by using plastic waste.

He said 1,000-running-foot-long road has been constructed by using eight per cent plastic waste in bitumen.

The minister said the use of plastic for the road construction will help solving problem of its menace.

He said by using plastic for the construction of roads, the roads will be made of better quality than before.

Along with this, the cost of road construction will also reduce.

He said soon in other municipal committees and corporations the use of plastic for road construction will start.

