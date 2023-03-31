The song ‘Bathukamma from the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on Friday.

The track, which features Salman in traditional Telugu attire, celebrates the annual flower festival, Bathukamma, celebrated by women in Telangana for nine days. It was shot during the Bathukamma festival, making it an authentic representation of the event and a tribute to Telugu culture.

The song is an epitome of cultural richness and features a mix of traditional and modern music, with Pooja Hegde executing the dance in a graceful manner.

The vibrant and colourful setup, traditional Telugu costumes, and 200 background dancers add a unique touch to the song, making it a visual delight.

A source revealed that Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati was the one who had suggested the festival and Salman loved the idea on how the festival doesn’t have a song dedicated to it and told the music director to come up with a song for the same.

The song has been composed by Ravi Basrur while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Ravi Basrur, Kinnal Raj and Harini Ivaturi.

Playback singers Santhosh Venky, Airaa Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, and Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole have gone behind the mic for the song.

The star cast of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, directed by Farhad Samji and slated for an Eid 2023 release, is led by Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu and Bhumika Chawla.

Others in prominent roles include Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

