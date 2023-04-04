COMMUNITY

Battery collection is back in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Peel Region will be collecting single-use and rechargeable batteries at the curb from April 10 to 21.

Curbside battery collection happens in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon each spring and fall, providing residents with a convenient way to safely dispose of their batteries and keep them out of landfill.

Check your waste collection calendar online at peelregion.ca/waste to find your battery collection day.

Used single-use and rechargeable batteries should be collected in a transparent, sealed bag. Tape the ends of rechargeable and 9V batteries before disposal. Place the bag on top of the closed green bin on the designated battery collection day. Those who don’t have a green bin, should place the battery bag beside their recycling bags.

Car batteries and sealed lead acid batteries are not accepted but can be taken free of charge, to any Peel Community Recycling Centre.

Those living in an apartment or condominium, should check how to dispose of batteries safely with the building property manager .

You can also find a drop-off location near you to safely dispose of used and old batteries throughout the year by visiting https://www.call2recycle.ca/recycleyourbatteries/.

Peel has collected over 179,600 kgs of batteries since the start of the program. Due to their hazardous materials, batteries do not belong in garbage or recycling bins.

