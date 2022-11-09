Batting for women empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his second political campaign in a week in the poll-bound state, on Wednesday said the BJP’s double engine governments could provide stability and good governance to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He linked the Congress with ‘instability, corruption and scam’.

‘The women, sisters and daughters of the country were the most neglected in the Congress government for decades, you have seen the days before 2014. Considering me as your son, you blessed me and I also decided that I will fulfill your problems that you were facing for generations,’ Modi, who donned a Himachali cap, said while addressing a public rally in Chambi near Dharamsala in Kangra district.

Last week, the Prime Minister addressed two public meetings — in Sundernagar and Solan. In the rally, he pleaded electorates with a promise to set a ‘naya rivaj’ (new tradition) to re-elect the BJP government in the state.

Stressing to further strengthen the women-led development, Modi, who tries to build by bond with the locals by saying that he considers Himachal Pradesh his second home, said: ‘We are trying to overcome every challenge of the women till the last stage of their life. This era is of 5G. The youth of Himachal and the life of Himachal will be transformed with 5G. With this, education in remote schools will also become like cities.’

Slamming the Congress, the Prime Minister, who ahead of the public meeting announced to gift unique art and handicraft items from Himachal Pradesh to world leaders during the upcoming G20 summit, said the Congress government had raised the age of pension to 80 years and also kept the condition of family income.

‘The BJP government reduced the pension age to 60 years and removed the income condition. This benefited lakhs of senior citizens.’

Explaining the rationale for choosing the double engine government, Modi said the Central government started the Ujjwala scheme and the BJP government of Himachal added more people to it by starting the Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna.

‘The Central government started the Ayushman scheme, the BJP government of Himachal added more people to the Himcare scheme. This is how the double engine government is working.’

Explaining further, Modi said: ‘The Congress means guarantee of instability, the Congress means guarantee of corruption and scam. And the Congress means that there is a guarantee of blocking the development works.’

Saying that the Congress is left with power in only two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Modi asked the people if they have ever heard of them making news for development. ‘It is the reports of internal feuds of the Congress which come out from there.’

Amidst chants of ‘Modi-Modi’, the Prime Minister was extended rousing welcome on his arrival by party activists, some donning traditional dresses, who were awaiting his arrival for several hours.

Many women were present en route, waving their hands at the Prime Minister’s arrival.

Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls for the BJP-ruled 68-member Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

