Battle against IS ‘not yet over’, says British PM

London, Oct 27 (IANS) British Prime Minister Boris Johson welcomed the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, whose elimination by US Special Forces in a raid in Syria’s Idlib was announced by US President Donald Trump earlier on Sunday, but warned the fight against the terrorist group’s “evil” remained to be completed.

“The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh is not yet over,” Johnson said in a tweet, citing the commonly used name for the IS.

“We will work with our coalition partners to bring an end to the murderous, barbaric activities of Daesh once and for all,” he said, in another tweet.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in a tweet, said: “Following the death of Daesh’s leader, we must not allow Daesh to glorify someone who actioned such inhumane & abhorrent criminal acts. The UK will continue to support efforts to #DefeatDaesh.”

