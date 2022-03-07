INDIA

Battle for UP: 21.55% voting till 11 am in final phase

By NewsWire
0
0

The seventh and the final phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh saw 21.55 per cent voting till 11 a.m. on Monday, the Election Commission of India data said.

This is an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time to be compiled, the EC said.

District wise polling percentage is Azamgarh registered 20.06 per cent; Bhadohi (22.26 per cent); Chandauli (23.51 per cent); Ghazipur (20.05 per cent); Jaunpur (21.83 per cent); Mau (24.69 per cent); Mirzapur (23.46 per cent); Sonbhadra (19.45 per cent) and Varanasi registered 21.19 per cent till 11 a.m., the EC data showed.

A total of 613 candidates are trying their fortune in this phase on 54 seats in nine districts.

Of the 54 seats, 11 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes.

An electorate consisting around 2.06 crore is voting for the final phase poll.

20220307-120002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.