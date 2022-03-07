Battle for UP: 21.55% voting till 11 am in final phase

The seventh and the final phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh saw 21.55 per cent voting till 11 a.m. on Monday, the Election Commission of India data said.

This is an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time to be compiled, the EC said.

District wise polling percentage is Azamgarh registered 20.06 per cent; Bhadohi (22.26 per cent); Chandauli (23.51 per cent); Ghazipur (20.05 per cent); Jaunpur (21.83 per cent); Mau (24.69 per cent); Mirzapur (23.46 per cent); Sonbhadra (19.45 per cent) and Varanasi registered 21.19 per cent till 11 a.m., the EC data showed.

A total of 613 candidates are trying their fortune in this phase on 54 seats in nine districts.

Of the 54 seats, 11 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes.

An electorate consisting around 2.06 crore is voting for the final phase poll.

