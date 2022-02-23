INDIA

Battle for UP: 22.62% voter turnout till 11 a.m. in phase 4

By NewsWire
0
0

The voter turnout at 11 a.m. for the fourth phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 22.62 per cent, according to data released by Election Commission on Wednesday.

The Election Commission said the 22.62 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time.

Banda registered 23.85 per cent, Fatehpur 22.49 per cent, Hardoi 20.27 per cent, Kheri 26.29 per cent, Lucknow 21.42 per cent, Pilibhit 27.43 per cent, Rae Bareli 21.41 per cent, Sitapur 21.99 per cent and Unnao 21.27 per cent.

Voters in the phase will select their MLAs from 59 seats across the nine districts from amongst 624 candidates. There are a total of 2.13 crore voters, of which 1.14 crore are male, 99.3 lakh female and 966 transgenders.

There are 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling stations with maximum 1,250 voters per booth, the Election Commission said.

