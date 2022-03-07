INDIA

Battle for UP: 8.58% voting till 9 am in final phase

By NewsWire
0
1

The seventh and the final phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh saw 8.58 per cent voting till 9 a.m. on Monday, the Election Commission data said.

District wise polling percentage is Azamgarh registered 8.08 per cent; Bhadohi (7.41 per cent); Chandauli (7.72 per cent); Ghazipur (8.39 per cent); Jaunpur (8.99 per cent); Mau (9.97 per cent); Mirzapur (8.81 per cent); Sonbhadra (8.39 per cent) and Varanasi registered 8.90 per cent.

Polling is being held in a total of 54 Assembly constituencies of Purvanchal, spread across nine districts.

A total of 613 candidates will be trying their luck in this phase on the 54 seats, which include 11 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes by an electorate consisting around 2.06 crore.

