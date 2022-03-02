INDIA

Battle for UP: Akhilesh-Raja Bhaiyya in Twitter war

A Twitter war has now erupted between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and former Minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiyya.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged in a tweet that fake voting had taken place in the Kunda Assembly segments from where Raja Bhaiyya is a candidate.

Akhilesh had tweeted a photograph as proof and demanded cancellation of election in Kunda.

The tweet was later deleted after a while but the damage was done.

Reacting on the SP chief’s tweet, Raja Bhaiyya tweeted that the video tweeted by Akhilesh was from Haryana in the 2019 elections.

Raja Bhaiyya said “Being national president of a political party and a senior political leader, Akhilesh ji, such hatred in politics is not good”.

