Battle for UP: BJP deriving mileage from Ukraine war, says Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has alleged that the BJP is deriving political mileage from the Ukraine war and is trying to seek votes in the name of ‘Operation Ganga’.

“They have even named this evacuation exercise ‘Operation Ganga’ and are making all evacuees speak in favour of the government,” he told reporters.

Tikait further said, “Only those who are praising the government are shown on television, but what about those who speak the truth? So many videos of serious problems faced by students are now surfacing on the social media.”

The farmer leader also raised the issue of exorbitant flight fares being charged by airlines days before the Russia-Ukraine war.

“How can they allow airlines to extract thrice the fare? How can they make money at the time of such a crisis? Are polls more important than those kids stuck there? Even the ministers sent to countries bordering Russia will be used for photo ops, thinking it might help garner more votes in the coming phases,” he said.

Tikait said he does not trust the ‘government machinery involved in vote counting’ and appealed to farmers to reach counting centres on March 9.

“Take your tractors and reach vote counting centres a day before counting begins, because then you will not be allowed to reach there. There are chances of fudging. My point is to keep an eye on counting of votes,” he added.

