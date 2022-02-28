Battle for UP: FIR lodged against Raja Bhaiyya

An FIR has been registered against Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiyya’, for the attack on Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav during polling in Kunda on Sunday.

A case has been registered against Raja Bhaiyya and 17 others at Kunda police station under sections of IPC and SC-ST Act.

It may be recalled that Gulshan Yadav had alleged that Raja Bhaiyya and his men had attacked him near a polling station. Though he escaped unhurt, his car was damaged.

A delegation of Samajwadi Party later met the chief electoral officer in Lucknow and demanded action against Raja Bhaiyya.

Raja Bhaiyya had denied his involvement in the alleged attack on his rival.

