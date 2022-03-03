INDIA

Battle for UP: Mamata shown black flags in Varanasi

By NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, was shown black flags, allegedly by the activists of Hindu Yuva Vahini amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi-Modi’ when she arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday night.

Mamata went to take part in the Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi and to express her annoyance over the incident, she sat on the ghat steps instead of a chair and watched the Ganga Aarti.

The West Bengal chief minister’s convoy was passing through Chetganj area when a group of Hindu Yuva Vahini workers started raising slogans like ‘wapas jao’ (go back) and waved black flags. They were restrained by the police present on the spot.

At this point, she stopped the vehicle and came out on the road. She kept on watching them for some time before moving to the ghat.

According to a leader of Samajwadi Party (SP) Manoj Rai Dhoopchandi, who was with Mamata at that time, she said that “it was the fear of defeat that made them act like this”.

She also raised slogans “Jai UP, Jai Hind” and “Har-Har Mahadev”, he said.

No action was taken by the police.

The Chetganj police said that action would be taken after the identification of the people involved in this incident.

Mamata Banerjee is in Varanasi to take part in an election rally of the Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday.

20220303-061804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.