Battle for UP: Modi, Priyanka & Akhilesh in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi on Friday.

The Prime Minister will start the roadshow by garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Maldahiya area at around 2 p.m.

He will then offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple before proceeding to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to garland the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

The Prime Minister will stay in Varanasi till Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is already in Varanasi and Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit the holy city and offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Akhilesh Yadav will also be campaigning in the city on Friday.

Varanasi goes to polls in the final phase on March 7.

