Battle for UP: No one campaigns here but everyone wants votes

Everyone wants votes but no one wants to campaign in these areas.

Candidates are hesitant to be seen here but still send messages through pamphlets to the voters. They even send ‘goodies’, albeit discreetly, and ask for votes.

These are the red-light areas of major cities in Uttar Pradesh where campaigning is taboo for obvious reasons.

In Prayagraj, Meerganj is one such area that has Madrasi gali, Satya gali, Julaha gali and Pahadi gali which are largely inhabited by sex workers.

According to a source, the women in the area are aware and familiar with local politics.

“They have their own political affiliations and watch television to remain updated with the latest political happenings. Some leaders even talk to them over phone and provide whatever facilities they need. However, no candidate is ever seen here. They campaign by proxy,” said the source.

A local trader, who owns a garment shop, said, “The campaign here is done by those who are involved in the ‘trade’. They work on behalf of various parties during elections and even ensure voter turnout on the polling day.”

Interestingly, he added, most houses in the area hoist flags of the ruling party. This is done to avoid police action.

In Safedabad in Barabanki district, the red-light area is said to be a Samajwadi Party stronghold. The maze of narrow lanes and bylanes, with drains overflowing, has SP flags in abundance.

Pradeep Yadav, in his early 40s, is the ‘guardian’ of the area.

“We did not let the BJP win even during the Modi wave. We will again make SP win this time,” he said.

There are about 800 women living in these lanes and there is no poll talk.

“These women will vote whomever Yadav says,” informed a candidate, adding that “there is no point campaigning because no one listens to us”.

Civic amenities in the area are deplorable, but no one is concerned — neither the residents, nor the authorities.

In Varanasi, about half a kilometre from the railway station is Shivdaspur. Songs play loudly throughout the day and night in the lanes that are strewn with garbage.

The women say that they have never seen a leader in person. “Sirf TV par dekha hai (We only see them on TV),” they say.

Similarly, no political leaders have ever campaigned in Lucknow’s ‘Chawal wali gali’ in the old city area.

The ‘Chawal wali gali’, incidentally, never sold rice. Sex workers have been living in the said lane since ages.

No one knows how the lane got its name but it is now synonymous with sex trade.

Situated near Akbari Gate, this lane also has an array of shops selling various items like pickles, unique spices and street food.

