INDIA

Battle for UP: SP will become ‘samaptwadi party’ after March 10, says UP DyCM

By NewsWire
0
15

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that after March 10, the day votes are counted, the Samajwadi Party will become a ‘samaptwadi party’.

Maurya told reporters that the people of UP have seen the SP government in the past. For the last five years the BJP has been serving people with utmost honesty and sincerity, he added.

The deputy chief minister further said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would not be able to save his Karhal seat.

The BJP government gave free ration to people, he said adding that “had the SP been in power, their free ration would have been used by their men and the people would have got only ‘bhashan’ (speeches)”.

Highlighting achievements of the BJP government, Maurya said that his government would provide free electricity to farmers and free gas cylinders on festivals. Besides, the poor would be given houses by the government, he said.

He further said, “The past five years have been just a trailer. The full film will unfold after March 10.”

20220302-090601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.