Battle for UP: These women are in elections to get justice for their kins

These women are not contesting to fulfil their political aspirations — they are contesting in their quest for justice.

They are essentially homemakers and their campaign does not focus on Pakistan-Kabristan or Ram temple-Krishna Janmabhoomi. Their appeal is simple — “vote for me to ensure justice for my kin”.

Neha Tiwari, who is contesting the Kalyanpur seat in Kanpur on a Congress ticket, is the sister of Bikru widow Khushi Dubey, who is languishing in jail since the past one and a half years.

“I have contested this election so that I can raise my voice on political forums to ensure the release of my sister who was married for just three days when the Bikru massacre took place and she was arrested. We have been trying to secure her release but have failed and politics seems the only option,” says Neha.

Rajkumari Chandel, a Congress candidate from Hamirpur, is also seeking justice for her husband and former MP and former MLA, Ashok Singh Chandel.

Chandel is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2019 for the murder of five persons during a shootout in 1997.

“My husband has been falsely framed in the case. I hope to get justice for him,” she says.

Another wife seeking justice through the ballot is Maharaji Prajapati in Amethi. Maharaji is the wife of former minister Gayatri Prajapati and is contesting on a SP ticket.

Maharaji and her daughter Sudha have never spoken about political issues or party issues in their campaign. The two have sought justice for Gayatri Prajapati who has been convicted in a rape case and have wept uncontrollably in almost every election meeting.

“My husband distributed blankets to all of you every winter but now he has not been given blankets in this harsh winter. If you vote for me, I can hope to get justice for him,” she has been saying.

In Unnao, Congress candidate, Asha Singh, is the mother of a rape survivor. Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been convicted in the case and is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

When the Congress announced a ticket for Asha Singh, Sengar’s family put out a video message questioning Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s decision.

Asha Singh, in her campaign, wants death sentence for Kuldeep Sengar but a sizeable section of voters in the constituency feel that the former MLA has been framed by his rivals.

Two women, who have not contested elections but continue to seek justice for their kin in these elections. Seema Singh is the mother of Sara Singh, whose husband Aman Mani Tripathi has been charged with her murder. Aman Mani is contesting as a BSP candidate from Nautanwa in Maharajganj.

Seema Singh has been pleading with voters to defeat the man who is charged with her daughter’s murder.

Joining her is Nidhi Shukla, whose sister, Madhumita Shukla, was murdered in 2003 by Aman Mani’s parents — Amar Mani Tripathi and Madhu Mani Tripathi. Both are serving a life sentence in the Gorakhpur jail.

“The BSP has done wrong by giving a ticket to Aman Mani Tripathi. His father Amar Mani Tripathi was a BSP minister when he got my sister killed. The people should right this wrong by ensuring the defeat of Aman Mani who brazenly killed his own wife in 2015,” says Nidhi.

20220302-152804