Battle for UP: Yogi should go on pilgrimage, says Jay Bachchan

By NewsWire
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has asked Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to go on a pilgrimage.

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government and the Modi government of blaming others to hide their own weakness, Jaya Bachchan said that, “They only talk about women’s security, but not a single BJP MP raised the issue in Parliament. The UP chief minister cannot understand the pain of women. It is better that he goes on a pilgrimage.”

Bachchan was addressing a series of election meetings on Saturday evening in Uttar Pradesh.

“The British came and ruled the country and went away after looting the country. But now other nephews of the British have come, they are also looting the country,” she said.

Addressing the meetings, Dimple Yadav also fired a salvo on the Yogi government on the issue of women security.

“The NCRB report suggests that the crime against women has increased in the BJP regime,” she said, giving reference to Hathras and Unnao incidents.

She also raised the issues of price rise, unemployment, plight of farmers, and scarcity of oxygen during the corona period.

She promised that the SP, if comes to power, will give top priority to women security, Kanya Vidyadhan to inter-pass girls, 33 per cent reservation in jobs, annual pension of Rs 18,000 each to one crore women, laptops to students, free education to girls up to PG level, 300-unit free electricity.

