Royapuram, the fishermen-dominated constituency of Chennai is in for a Battle Royale with sitting MLA, D. Jayakumar, pitted against D. Murthy, an industrialist and businessman.

Jayakumar the state fisheries minister and former Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly is an advocate by profession and belongs to the fisherman community. He has represented the constituency since 1991 losing only in 1996 when an anti-incumbency wave was sweeping against the AIADMK.

The former Speaker who is known for singing Tamil movie songs in public campaigns, exuded confidence of winning the seat with ease.

The senior AIADMK leader told IANS: “The people of the constituency know me well, and the development that I have brought in here. I am meeting all the people in person as I know each and everyone in this constituency.

“They know me and I know them, there is no tension and AIADMK is contesting elections for a continuation of our good governance for the people of the state and the constituency.”

Jayakumar in public appearances and electioneering is seen donning a white fur cap popularised by the former Tamil Nadu Chief minister late M.G. Ramachandran, who was a matinee idol turned political leader.

The DMK, which had tasted success only once in Royapuram is fielding R. Murthy, 54, who is the owner of iDream cinemas and iDream properties to take on Jayakumar but the fight seems to be one-sided.

Murthy is expecting anti-incumbency in the constituency and expects to script an upset by defeating “DJ Annan”, as D. Jayakumar is popularly known.

AIADMK city unit secretary, M.R. Rajendran, told IANS: “There is no challenge or threat to “DJ Annan”. He is a very popular grassroot-level leader and will romp home with ease in this constituency.”

The local fishermen have, however, some reservations over Jayakumar and A. Sounder, head of the Fishing Union of Kasimedu, told IANS: “Some people who are related to Jayakumar introduced Chinese engines in fishing boats that are much faster to what we use and this gives a leverage for those with the new engine.

“We protested against this with the Fisheries Ministry to remove the Chinese engines from the boats, but we were lathi-charged and Jayakumar will be answering for this.”

Another important point which the AIADMK and Jayakumar may face is the anti-CAA protests in the constituency. The Muslim community which was active in protests against the CAA is having a sizeable population in the constituency.

However, the popularity of Jayakumar is too high for R. Murthy and this may be the deciding factor for AIADMK and Jayakumar in Royapuram.

R. Manohar, who contested on a Congress ticket against Jayakumar in 2011 and 2016 and lost the elections, is now with the AIADMK this time. Manohar told IANS: “Jayakumar has won the seat five times and this in itself shows for itself as to what he is. It will be “DJ Annan” again for Royapuram.”

