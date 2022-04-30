ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Batwoman’ won’t be renewed for fourth season

The fourth season of the American superhero series ‘Batwoman’ developed by Caroline Dries will not see the light of day as the production of the series has been called off after three seasons, reports ‘Variety’.

As per ‘Variety’, series showrunner Caroline Dries shared the news on Twitter, writing “Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you (sic).”

‘Batwoman’ began airing on The CW in 2019, albeit with a different lead actress. Ruby Rose originally starred in the series, but exited after the first season. She later claimed that unsafe working conditions led to her exit, as well as issues with co-star Dougray Scott.

Javicia Leslie was then brought in as a new character to take over the mantle of Batwoman. The show also starred Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens, and Nick Creegan.

Dries developed ‘Batwoman’ for TV, based on the characters from DC. She executive produced along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions as well as Geoff Johns, Chad Fiveash, and James Patrick Stoteraux. Warner Bros. Television was the studio.

With the cancellation, the only remaining DC shows on The CW are ‘The Flash’, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ and ‘Stargirl’. ‘The Flash’ was renewed for a ninth season back in March, while ‘Stargirl’ is waiting to debut its third season later this year. The future of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ at the network is still pending. However, Fiveash, Stoteraux, and ‘Batwoman’ writer Natalie Abrams are currently prepping the pilot ‘Gotham Knights’ at the network.

