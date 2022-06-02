INDIA

Bawana gang’s sharpshooter arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested one sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang in the national capital who was previously involved in two cases of murder and attempt to murder, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Neeraj (32), a resident of Pul Prahlad Pur, Delhi. He had indulged in nefarious activities since his adolescence and joined the Monty gang to commit many heinous crimes under his patronage.

After Monty’s murder, he joined the Bawana-Bali gang as a sharp shooter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a police team was assigned to track and nab the active criminals, who were using firearms in the area of Southeast District.

“On May 29, an information was received that around 10.45 p.m. one sharp shooter of Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali Gang who is carrying a pistol would come on a stolen motorcycle from Badarpur side towards Madangir via MB Road to meet one of his friends,”the DCP said.

Subsequently, the police laid a trap near Lal Kuan Bus stand, MB road and apprehended eeraj after multiple attempts.

With his arrest, one automatic pistol, four live cartridges and one stolen motorcycle have been recovered from his possession.

