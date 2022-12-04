INDIA

Bawana Shocker: 53-yr-old woman beaten to death by neighbours

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a 53-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her neighbours in outer Delhi’s Bawana area, the police said.

It has been alleged that the accused poured chilli powder in the eyes and private parts of the victim before thrashing her to death, sources said. However, the police have not confirmed the chilli powder angle. The incident took place on Friday evening.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased tried to come to her rescue, but she too was thrashed, causing serious injuries.

The deceased, identified as Ramawati, reportedly had an argument with her neighbours which flared up, leading to the incident.

“The accused locked the victim in her own house and thrashed her. The daughter-in-law rushed to her rescue, but she was also attacked. They kept on beating Ramawati until she died,” a source said.

The police have detained two women for the alleged involvement in the incident, while the male accused are still on the run.

20221204-183802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In rural Madhya Pradesh, the art of making soaps brightens women’s...

    8 of India’s top adventure sports places

    SC sets aside HC order dismissing election petition against JD-S MP...

    National Games: Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal favourites for Rugby 7s...