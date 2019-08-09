Bayern beat Cottbus 3-1 to advance in German Cup

Cottbus (Germany) Aug 13 (IANS) Bayern Munich prevailed 3-1 over 4th-division side FC Energie Cottbus to advance to the second round of the German Cup.

Cottbus could take some measure of satisfaction from having avoided humiliation at the hands of the perennial Bundesliga winners, who enjoyed upwards of 80 per cent possession on Monday, reports Efe news.

Chasing every ball, the hosts defended well enough as Bayern’s first scoring chance came only in the 14th minute, when Cottbus goalkeeper Lennart Moser sent Robert Lewandowski’s shot bouncing harmlessly off the cross-bar.

The visitors continued to surge forward, but Cottbus did a good job of shutting down the Bayern Munich attack until just past the half-hour mark.

While Moser made the initial stop on Kingsley Coman’s header, the ball fell to an unmarked Lewandowski and he nudged it over the line for the 1-0.

The Poland international fell short on a chance to double the lead in the 34th minute and Coman hit the cross-bar five minutes later.

Cottbus survived another threat from Lewandowski early in the second half to keep the score surprisingly close given the vast chasm in quality between the respective clubs.

Bayern finally got their second goal in the 65th minute, as Coman connected from outside the area with help from sub Leon Goretzka, who made his mark on the match just two minutes after coming on for Renato Sanches.

Goretzka scored with 15 minutes left to make it 3-0, while Berkan Taz got a consolation goal for Cottbus, converting a penalty in stoppage time.

–IANS

aak/ksk