Bayern Munich remain on the heels of front-runners Union Berlin after securing a 2-0 victory over Hoffenheim, while Borussia Dortmund crushed Stuttgart 5-0 to return to winning ways at the 11th round of Bundesliga on Saturday night.

The German record champions took the reins from the starting whistle and turned the dominance into a tangible reward in the 17th minute when Jamal Musiala tapped home a flicked-on Joshua Kimmich cross at the far post.

The visitors remained offensively minded but neither Leon Goretzka nor Gnabry was able to double the lead despite promising opportunities, reports Xinhua.

Hoffenheim showed a sign of life in the 24th minute when Georginio Rutter tested Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich with an attempt on target.

Bayern, however, kept Hoffenheim’s defence busy and doubled its advantage with 38 minutes gone as Gnabry’s through ball allowed Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to mark his fourth goal in the last three matches.

After the restart, Julian Nagelsmann’s men ceased their offensive actions, but their three points were never in danger at uninspired Hoffenheim.

“I am very happy with the performance. We could have easily scored five goals in the first 35 minutes. After that we took the foot off the gas pedal. It was a very confident and mature performance,” said Nagelsmann.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund returned to winning ways after three straight winless encounters as Jude Bellingham’s brace paved the way for a 5-0 victory over struggling Stuttgart.

Wolfsburg extended their unbeaten run to five games but gave away a 2-0 lead to share the spoils with stubborn Bayer Leverkusen, who clinched a two-all draw on home soil.

Freiburg cemented their third spot after beating ten-man Werder Bremen on the goals from Lukas Kubler and Vincenzo Grifo.

Leipzig bounced back from three goals down and punished wasteful Augsburg with a late 3-3 draw on the road.

Eintracht Frankfurt moved 3-1 past Borussia Monchengladbach to reach the top four and Mainz trashed Cologne at the curtain raiser on Friday.

