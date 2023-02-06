With Kingsley Coman’s first-half brace, 10-men Bayern Munich secured a crucial 4-2 away victory over Wolfsburg to recapture the league lead in the curtain-closer of the 19th round Bundesliga.

The Bavarians caught a perfect start on the road as Coman’s right-footed cross caught Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels flat-footed with nine minutes played.

The Wolves nearly equalized the score at the other end of the pitch, but Paulo Otavio missed the target from close range following Patrick Wimmer’s square pass three minutes later.

Bayern showed no mercy in front of the target and made it two in the 14th minute when Joao Cancelo whipped a pinpoint cross to the far post, where Coman volleyed home into the top right corner.

The visitors gained momentum and tripled their lead six minutes later after Joshua Kimmich’s free-kick found Thomas Muller, who nodded home from 11 meters.

Wolfsburg needed some time to respond but reduced the arrears before the break as Jakub Kaminski traded passes with Paulo Otavio before beating Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer into the bottom right corner from inside the box.

After the restart, Bayern had to continue with 10 men as Kimmich received his marching orders for his second yellow in the 54th minute.

The Wolves couldn’t benefit from their numerical advantage as Ridle Baku headed into the arms of Sommer with all time and space from close range at the hour mark.

Bayern punished Wolfsburg’s wastefulness moments later after Jamal Musiala danced through the defense before finishing the job between four defenders to stun Casteels with the 4-1 against the run of the play in the 73rd minute.

Wolfsburg pressed frenetically for a goal and was rewarded in the closing stages when Mattias Svanberg halved the deficit.

With the result, Bayern jump back to the top spot whereas Wolfsburg suffered its third straight defeat.

“Bayern ruthlessly scored three goals from three chances. The boys fought back and showed will. The fourth goal is annoying. There were like eight players, we must defend better. Nevertheless, the boys kept it going but weren’t as clinical as Bayern,” said Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer.

Elsewhere, Stuttgart slip into the relegation battle after losing 2-0 to Werder Bremen.

20230206-095203