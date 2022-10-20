Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored a brace to help Bayern Munich advance into the German Cup pre-quarterfinals after seeing off a resilient Augsburg 5-2 in the knockout tournament.

Augsburg started brightly on home soil as Ermedin Demirovic kept Bayern’s defence busy in the opening stages on Wednesday night.

The hosts’ strong start paid off after nine minutes, as Elvis Rexhbecaj set up for Mads Pedersen, who had time to drill the ball past Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Bayern responded well and increased the pressure before Choupo-Moting restored parity from a tight angle in the 27th minute.

The visitors should have taken the lead two minutes later but Sadio Mane couldn’t beat Augsburg custodian Tomas Koubek, reports Xinhua.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men eventually turned the tide after the restart as Choupo-Moting teed up for Joshua Kimmich, who slotted home with a low shot in the 53rd minute.

Choupo-Moting was a menace in front of the target and made it 3-1 after tapping home a rebound from close range six minutes later.

Augsburg then reduced the arrears against the run of the play after Dayot Upamecano cleared a cross into the wrong goal to make it 3-2 with 65 minutes gone.

The record German champions broke Augsburg’s resistance with another two goals as Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies ensured a 5-2 final score to book their place in the next round.

“It was a typical cup clash with a lot of back and forth. Our start was a disaster. We played very sluggish and didn’t accept the fight. We had a good half-time analysis. The first 20 minutes after the break were very, very good. Very good reaction and good pressing,” said Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann.

Elsewhere, second division outfit Paderborn flabbergasted Werder Bremen 5-4 on penalties, 10-man Borussia Dortmund edged Hannover 2-0, Freiburg left it late and overpowered St. Pauli 2-1, Stuttgart overcame Arminia Bielefeld 6-0 and Union Berlin beat 2-Heidenheim 2-0.

