Bayern Munich cruised past Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen 5-0 for their third win in as many games in UEFA Champions League Group C, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur played out a goalless draw in Group D on Tuesday night.

The Bavarians made a fairy-tale start on home soil and broke the deadlock with seven minutes gone as Leroy Sane hammered the ball from a central position into the roof of the net.

Plzen tried to respond but was immediately caught flat-footed in the 13th minute when Serge Gnabry finished off a counterattack to double Bayern’s advantage, reports Xinhua. Bayern gained momentum as Sadio Mane danced through Plzen’s defence before beating hapless goalkeeper Marian Tvrdon with a low shot in the 21st minute.

The hosts’ advantage could have been greater, but Jamal Musiala’s goal in the 37th minute was ruled offside. Even though Bayern ceased their attacks after half-time, Julian Nagelsmann’s men were able to extend the lead as Sane pinned down Mane’s long ball with a back heel before tapping past Tvrdon from inside the box.

Plzen couldn’t put up a resistance while relentless Bayern established a 5-0 lead at the hour mark as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting drilled Leon Goretzka’s through-ball into the top-right corner from the edge of the box.

The visitors from the Czech Republic showed signs of life in the closing stages as unmarked Fortune Bassey pulled wide from 17 meters.

Bayern nearly made it six in injury time, but Marcel Sabizter narrowly missed the target.

“We played well and put the result beyond doubt within 20 minutes. We reduced the pace after the restart and played it smart as we must spare our energy for the clash with Dortmund,” said Bayern Munich’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann, referring to Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with their bitter rivals.

20221005-102604