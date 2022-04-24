With three rounds to spare, Bayern Munich made it 10 titles in a row in Germany’s top-flight after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 thanks to the goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala in the 31st round of matches.

The German record champions caught a perfect start on home soil on Saturday night and shocked courageous Borussia Dortmund with just 15 minutes into the “Klassiker” as Leon Goretzka’s lay-up by header, following a Joshua Kimmich corner, allowed Gnabry to break the deadlock with a volley from the edge of the box.

The BVB needed time to recover but showed a sign of life in the 27th minute when unmarked Erling Haaland missed the target just wide from ten meters.

The Bavarians were a menace in front of the target and thought they had doubled their advantage at the half-hour mark, Gnabry’s goal was ruled offside by the video assistant referee.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men eventually made it two four minutes later through Bundesliga top striker Lewandowski, who benefitted on Thomas Muller’s through ball to net his 33rd goal of the season.

The Pole had the chance to triple Bayern’s lead, but his low effort missed the right post just before the break.

Dortmund started brightly into the second half and pressed Bayern onto the back foot.

The visitors got rewarded for their efforts as Kimmich felled Marco Reus inside the box to cause a foul play penalty in the 52nd minute. Emre Can stepped up and made no mistake to halve the deficit from the spot.

Dortmund had a golden chance to level the scores, but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was equal to Reus’ attempt from close range.

Marco Rose’s men pressed but had to be careful as Lewandowski tested Dortmund custodian Marwin Hitz with 69 minutes gone.

Haaland kept Bayern’s defence busy in the closing stages but the Norway international lacked in accuracy twice while Bayern clinically sealed the deal after substitute Musiala made it 3-1 on the scoreboards in the 83rd minute.

With the result, Nagelsmann clinched his first Bundesliga title in his debut season with Bayern Munich.

“We played well, and we deserved to be the German champions. I am really delighted. We should have sealed the deal earlier though,” said Bayern coach Nagelsmann.

