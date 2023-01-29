Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich drop points for the third straight time in 2023 after Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani canceled out Leroy Sane’s opener to ensure a 1-1 draw in the 18th round.

Both sides started offensively minded into the clash and exchanged attacks from the opening whistle, as Kolo Muani pulled wide from a promising position in the 12th minute before Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich tested Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in quick succession at the half-hour mark, reports Xinhua news agency.

Muller remained in the thick of things as the German veteran set up for Sane, who made no mistake and slotted home with a low shot from inside the box in the 34th minute.

Frankfurt couldn’t respond before the break whereas Bayern wasted two presentable chances of extending their lead through Dayot Upamecano and Sane.

Bayern staged a slow start into the second half and had to wait until the 60th minute before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting came close.

Frankfurt suddenly sparked to life and restored parity in the 69th minute when Daichi Kamada sent Kolo Muani, who beat Bayern custodian Yann Sommer from a tight angle into the far post corner.

The Eagles gained momentum in the closing stages but Djibril Sow, Mario Gotze, and Rafael Santos Borre couldn’t clinch the winner despite dangerous opportunities.

“We wanted to break the spell and we staged a good first half. We should have scored more goals though. Frankfurt made our life difficult in the second half. It is what it is. We are still on top but of course, our lead melts away,” said Bayern captain Muller.

“We had some problems with Bayern’s style of play in the first half but overall, a great performance by the boys,” commented Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin move on second and reduced the gap behind Bayern to one point after beating uninspired Hertha Berlin 2-0 in the capital derby.

Freiburg returned to winning ways as first-half goals from Michael Gregoritsch and Lucas Holer paved the way for a 3-1 victory over Augsburg.

Werder Bremen ended Wolfsburg’s winning run as Niclas Fullkrug donated a brace to edge the Wolves 2-1.

Jonas Hofmann’s double strike helped Borussia Monchengladbach down Hoffenheim 4-1, while Mainz crushed Bochum 5-2.

20230129-093802