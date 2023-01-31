Bayern Munich has reinforced its defence with the signing of the 28-year-old Portugal international on loan from Manchester City, the German giants confirmed on Tuesday.

After three straight winless games in 2023, Bayern reacted and bolstered its defence with the signing of Cancelo, who will wear Bayern’s jersey for the remainder of the Bundesliga season. Cancelo’s loan deal also includes an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

“FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best clubs in the world, and it is a huge motivation for me to now be in a team with these extraordinary players. I know this club, this team lives for titles and wins titles every year. I am also driven by the hunger for success, I will do my best for FC Bayern,” said Cancelo.

The defender has played since 2019 for Manchester City in 154 competitive matches, providing nine goals and 22 assists. He clinched the Premier League title (2021, 2022) and the EFL Cup (2020, 2021) back-to-back, Xinhua reported.

Cancelo lifted with Juventus the domestic Super Cup in 2018 before winning the Italian championship a year later.

The versatile defender played his way through all of Portugal’s youth teams before getting his first call-up for the senior team in 2016. He made overall 41 international appearances and scored seven goals.

“We are happy that Joao Cancelo will play for FC Bayern with immediate effect. We have him on loan now and in the summer, we could sign him permanently. Joao is one of those players that we have been on our radar for some time now because we appreciate his qualities. With his style of play, he fits perfectly into our system. I am convinced that Joao will help us in the coming weeks and months as we aim to win titles,” commented Bayern sporting director Hassan Salihamidzic.

The Bavarians will clash with Mainz in the German Cup last-16 on Wednesday and encounter Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

