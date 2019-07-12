Bayliss appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 18 (IANS) England’s World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss will take over as the coach of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The former Kolkata Knight Riders coach will replace Tom Moody at the helm.

“After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a different direction with the head coaching role and will be parting ways with Tom Moody. Trevor Bayliss, England’s 2019 World Cup winning coach, has been appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Trevor has already won two IPL trophies with KKR and has also won the Big Bash League and Champions League T20 with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward.

“We would like to thank Tom Moody who has made an enormous impact with the franchise helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years, including a much treasured championship in 2016. We would also like to thank him for his work ethic and leadership over our journey and wish him all the success moving forward,” SRH said in a statement.

–IANS

bbh