In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen ranking housemates from 1 to 11 based on their involvement in the house.

She puts Shiv Thakare in the first position, then came Soundarya.

When Nimrit was about to choose the places, Archana Gautam commented: “Abhi ruko pehle panch tak toh unki mandali aayegi uske baad hum.” (We will come after the group of five.)

Nimrit stated that she wants to give the third position to Abdu Rozik. The housemates disagreed and Tina Datta said: “Abdu toh apne opinions kabhi vocalise hi nahi karta.”

Nimrat gave the fifth position to Sajid Khan.

Priyanka said: “So as per you, he is involved in house tasks equally? Until now she has been doing the same thing, keeping her support system on her side.

Sajid replied: “Merey task mein main kitna involved hoon woh mujhe maloom hai” (I know how involved I am in my tasks).

Nimrit gave 11th rank to Ankit Gupta and he said: “Agar mein sabse kaam involvement ke baad bhi nauvey hafte mein sirf ek baar nominate hoka yaha tak hoon toh ye aap sabke mooh par chata hain.” (Its a slap in the face for all of you if I have survived 9 weeks with a single nomination and least involvement.)

