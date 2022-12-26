Ankit Gupta was recently evicted from the house of ‘Bigg Boss 16’. He called himself a misfit in the show, but revealed that his biggest lesson is to never underestimate people.

“The experience has been life-changing. I was sceptical and when I was called, I told them that I am the wrong person because I don’t argue or fight, I won’t speak ill or fight with anyone. But I was like let’s do something out of my comfort zone. The experience has been great, I learned a lot and saw a lot. The way Salman sir used to make us understand things was so different. It was an amazing experience,” he said.

Talking about his biggest learning, he said: “Also, the show taught me a lot. The biggest lesson was to never underestimate people, it’s their nature to change every week for their own benefit and support. I am going to remember that always.”

His eviction from the ‘Bigg Boss’ house came as a big shock to everyone, but the young actor confessed that he quite expected it. He revealed: “After the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Sir had left and we thought the episode was done, we were relaxed and we thought there wasn’t going to be an eviction. Suddenly, Bigg Boss called us into the living room, and said that the eviction will be done by housemates since the voting lines were closed. Everyone had made groups and I knew I was going to be evicted.”

“Priyanka (Chahar Choudhary) was very emotional but I was normal because I had expected it. I felt bad for her since I was her only friend in the house. I just hope she’s fine,” he added.

He added: “She tried to save me a lot but when everyone was against me and wanted me to leave the house nothing could be done.”

His fans were quite stunned by his eviction, and called it unfair. “No Ankit, No Bigg Boss’ was trending on Twitter with fans sharing their disappointments. He said he is grateful for all the love and support.

“Honestly, I didn’t believe that I would get so much love from the audience while I was inside the house. I am just the same as I was in the house. Usually, people find it to be a boring personality if you are not arguing or fighting, and I thought people would tell me that you didn’t do anything in the house. But when I came out I saw all the love and support and it was overwhelming.”

“The day people got to know I was getting evicted I was trending on Twitter with 2.5 million tweets. I have been trending as no.1 in the world. I don’t know how to express the love that I have been receiving. I am grateful,” he added.

When asked whom he thought was most rude to him, he replied: “Archana Gautam, and not only to me but towards everyone.”

While talking about the weakest contestant on the show, he said: “Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwlia and MC Stan are the weakest ones,” and added: “Priyanka is the winner.”

Ankit hopes to do good work in the future, he agreed that the credit somewhere goes to the reality show.

“‘Bigg Boss 16’ has opened new doors for me. I was trending no.1 on Twitter worldwide as a proof of that. I cannot even begin to express the feeling. I have no words. It definitely has opened new dimensions of success. My focus now is to do good work and I am hoping that something big will happen,” he said.

So what was the first thing that you did after coming out of the ‘Bigg Boss’ house? “I slept without worrying about getting up early in the morning,” he concluded.

20221226-141402