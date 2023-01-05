In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the housemates will get a chance to win back the ration they lost during the weekly task. However, things take a serious turn after Shalin and Tina decide to give up everything to keep themselves safe from nominations.

In a promo, Shalin, Tina and Priyanka Choudhary are seen discussing the upcoming nominations. Both Tina and Shalin accept that they are scared of nominations and would do anything to be safe. They say that they would go to any length to keep themselves safe from nominations.

Priyanka taunts Shalin. She says that Shalin is confusing people as he keeps changing as per the situation. She says that he is thinking only about himself and nobody else. Shalin loses his cool.

Giving it back to Shalin, Priyanka says that he should show his tantrums and anger to Tina as only she will tolerate it.

Later, Tina and Shalin do not take each other’s names during the nomination and the whole ration of the house is taken away.

Housemates get angry over Shalin and Tina. The two of them become the targets of the housemates. Tina justifies herself and says that she is okay staying hungry for a week. Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer get furious leading to ugly fights in the house.

