‘BB 16’: Archana-Sreejita have verbal spat, nomination drill ahead

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, contestants Sreejita De and Archana Gautam have yet another a verbal spat.

It all begins with Archana complaining to the cameras of the house that Sreejita doesn’t do her duties properly. Sreejita returns the blow by declaring that Archana wants to instigate housemates on one hand and create a group of people who are in her favour on the other.

The tension in the house dissipated with a fun gossip session and its topic was the authenticity of Tina and Shalin’s equation. The coveted house has been divided on whether their relationship is fake or for the cameras.

After this ‘chugli’ session, the tension comes back haunting the contestants with a unique nomination drill.

‘Bigg Boss’ assigns each contestant a makeshift hut that has a bulb sourced from a power station that is controlled by captain Shiv Thakare, who can protect a few housemates from nominations by supplying power to their huts.

The task starts with Shiv immunising contestants of his choice and the four rounds of nominations begin. An element of kismet is involved with a spinning wheel that decides who gets to nominate whom and the hut of the nominated contestant witnesses a power cut.

