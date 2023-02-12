So close, yet so far… actress-politician Archana Gautam, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut made it to the Top 5 but could not make to the fine three.

Archana, who is also a bikini model, was competing against Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, and Mc Stan for the winner’s trophy in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, which began in October and was extended for one more month due to high ratings.

Guests Sunny Deol asked the final four to pull out handpumps from the ground and whoever has unsafe written underneath it will be ousted from the show. Archana was the only one who had the “eliminated” tag under her hand pump.

Archana made it through 130 days in the show, which has almost 150 cameras covering the length and breadth of the house and records 24 hours of what the contestants do.

Love her or hate her but one couldn’t ignore her as she was the centre of all commotion in the house. Archana took the spotlight with her loud nature, picked fights with almost all the 14 contestants and also her cooking — which was loved by all the housemates despite her bizarre behaviour.

Amid the show, Archana made news when she got into a physical fight with fellow contestant Shiv after which she was asked to leave the house. However, it was the show’s host Salman Khan, who brought her back into the show saying that it was all “planned” by Shiv as he knew what was her sensitive point — her career in politics.

From day 1, Archana made it clear that she’s a one woman army and needed a new support system to move ahead in the show. However, she did make two good friends Soundarya Sharma, who was evicted last month and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Archana made people laugh and called herself “the joker” of the house and also turned poetess in the show with her “shaayari”. Her one liners “maar maar ke mor bana dungi” and “kya challa hai” became a favourite of all including the housemates and audiences.

In the grand finale on Sunday night, Archana set the stage on fire with her performance on the songs “Anarkali Disco Chali” and “Hawa Hawaii”. Her popularity has grown with her performance on the show as she currently enjoys a fan following of 1.1 million on Instagram.

20230212-222402