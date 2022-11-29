The first set of wildcard entries are all set to join the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure, Sanjay Gujar, known as the ‘Golden Boys’ will be stepping into the controversial reality show.

The channel Colors dropped a promo about the wildcard entry on Instagram. It showed two men standing with dozens of gold chains on their neck. One even had “Nana” written on it.

The caption read: “Golden entry ke saath Hum aa rahe hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein bannkar Wildcard?”

Sunny and Sanjay are known for their love for chunky gold necklaces and bracelets. Sunny has a massive following of 1.6 million, Sanjay has a following of an impressive 1 million.

