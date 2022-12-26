ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB 16’: ‘Instead of me, Tina should have been eliminated,’ feels Ankit Gupta

NewsWire
‘Bigg Boss 16’ evicted contestant Ankit Gupta has said that he feels that instead of him, Tina Dutta should have been eliminated. He also said that he feels Shalin Bhanot is a genuine person in the house.

He said: “Instead of me, I feel Tina should have been eliminated. She’s not contributing anything in the show. She’s not straight forward or plays on the front foot, she has taken a backseat. Also, the only thing she does in the house is hide the ration of the house.”

Talking about Shalin, he revealed: “Shalin was made a lot of fun of for his obsession with chicken but he did have a medical issue so that’s not fake. Also, I feel Shalin is a very misunderstood contestant. He does overact a lot but I feel there’s a point of commonality between us. Whenever we would have conversations I realised he was a very sensible and genuine guy.”

He further spoke about his feelings for Priyanka: “Honestly, I think I wouldn’t have survived so long without Priyanka, it’s because of her I had been in the show. Priyanka and I have known each other for 2-3 years now. She’s one of my closest friends.”

Ankit added at last: “Also, Sajid sir saved me in between so I’m grateful to him too.”

He appeared on the reality series hosted by Krushna Abhishek, ‘Bigg Buzz’ which streams on Voot.

20221226-171204

