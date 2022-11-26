ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB 16’: Kajol, Revathy join Salman Khan ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

NewsWire
0
1

In the upcoming episode ‘Bigg Boss 16’ film ‘Salaam Venky’, Kajol Devgan and director Revathi grace the ‘Weekned Ka Vaar’.

Salman recreates a scene with Kajol from their hit film ‘Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ as they play a game of staring. It will be fun to see who bests whom. A game of ‘Whisper Challenge’ with the star guests will leave the audience in splits.

Director Revathi and Salman take a trip down the memory lane as they recreate their hit song ‘Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya’.

In yesterday’s episode, Salman revealed that the real reason why Fahmaan Khan entered the house was to promote his new show ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’.

He comes out of the house and with his co-star Kritika Singh Yadav arrives on the ‘vaar’ stage and re-enacts a fun scene with the leads of the show.

Fahmaan presents a situation where Salmaan is the prospective groom who visits his bride-to-be (Kritika) with his crooked uncle enacted by Fahmaan.

20221126-165402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Batman’ Penguin spinoff series starring Colin Farrell officially ordered

    Rakul Preet: Akshay’s energy on set is to bring everyone together

    Debutante Sharvari Wagh: ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2 is full masala,...

    Long Innings: Harrdy Sandhu’s journey from being part of U-19 WC...