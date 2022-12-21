ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB 16’: MC Stan asks Tina if their ‘friendship’ is just for the game

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Tina Datta will be seen expressing her sadness over her nomination by friend MC Stan.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Tina and Stan are seen talking in the bathroom area of the house. Tina told Stan that she thought he was her friend.

Stan replied to this by asking how the friendship could break because of a nomination and also if their friendship was just for the game.

He said that he feels that she is the rapper’s friend because of the fan support he has in the outside world.

Tina then broke into tears after hearing this comment and said: “I didn’t become your friend thinking this.”

The upcoming episode will also witness a life changing decision for Priyanka, where she will have to choose between the lost prize money of Rs 25 lakh or Ankit Gupta’s eviction.

