‘BB 16’: MC Stan creates a stir with ‘Shemdi’, and his luxury labels

‘Shemdi’ seems to be one of the words trending in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ as it has often been used by rapper and contestant MC Stan in the show amid fights with other contestants.

Just like ‘bro’, ‘chaalaak bro’, ‘popat’, ‘chicknoo’ ‘maar maar ke mor bana dungi’ — ‘shemdi’ too is an expression which has caught the attention of many. Stan recently used ‘shemdi’ for co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a fight amid a task.

During the nomination task, Stan got into a verbal spat with Priyanka and called her ‘Shemdi’, a word that he’s not used once but several times.

He had earlier used it for Archana Gautam during a task for ration.

And that’s not it!

The rapper is also known for his flashy jewellery and luxury labelled outfits.

MC Stan has often sported luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Versace, Palm Angels and Prada. In an episode, Stan wore a Louis Vuitton jacket worth a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh, according to reports.

As per a media report, Stan donned a green gradient jacket from Louis Vuitton which costs $8,600, approximately close to Rs 8 lakh in India.

He was then seen wearing wore a T-shirt for Rs 40,000 and an LV monogrammed olive green shirt priced at a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh.

It doesn’t stop there.

Stan has made a statement in the house with his chunky rings, diamond studded chains and ‘SLATT’, ‘Hindi’ jumbo neck pieces, which he often wears in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

