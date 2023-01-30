In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen losing her cool at Archana Gautam.

According to a promo, Nimrit, who currently holds the Ticket To Finale, will be seen in a fight with Archana due to a task.

The voice of Bigg Boss will give the other five contestants another chance to win Nimrit’s Ticket To Finale. After the task, Archana and Nimrit get into a serious verbal fight.

As Archana provokes Nimrit, the ‘Choti Sardarni’ actress will be seen screaming as she warns to “smack” Archana.

Nimrit mocks Archana’s demeanour and says: “Pagal ladki…arrey apni harkat dekh, apni language dekh, apni zabaan dekh (mad girl…watch your behaviour and language).”

Nimrit calls Archaan a ‘ridiculous woman’ and says: “I will smack her face, bloody pagal.”

The two have been quarrelling since the last episode. The two first got into a fight in the morning.

The controversial show’s finale is just two weeks away. It is scheduled to be held on February 12.

20230130-120404