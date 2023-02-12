ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘BB 16’: Priyanka Choudhary trends on Twitter, over 239k tweets in her favour

The controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will be airing its final episode on Sunday with a star-studded grand finale. Contestant Priyanka Choudhary is making waves on Twitter with fans talking about her win.

The hashtag “Jeet Ke Aana Priyanka” is currently trending on the micro blogging site with over 239,000 tweets in her favour.

Currently, the Top 5 competing for the winner’s trophy include Shiv, Priyanka, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. The finale will be held on Saturday and will be hosted by Salman Khan.

However, before the winner is announced in the show, a dance-off between rivals Priyanka and Shiv Thakare will be seen.

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the grand finale performance between Priyanka and Shiv.

In the clip, the two will be seen performing a dance on the number ‘Dhan Te Nan 2.0’ from the film ‘Kuttey’.

20230212-142607

